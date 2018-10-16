Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind British man climbs Europe's highest mountain
Jack Garner is the first blind British man to reach the summit of Mount Elbrus (5,642m), Europe's highest mountain in Russia.
The 23 year old Scunthorpe resident faced 85km winds, -37C wind chill and a longer stay than usual on the mountain due to extreme weather conditions in October.
Since Jack became blind at the age of 11, he has made it his mission to climb the mountain.
Jack finished his challenge on 6 October.
16 Oct 2018
