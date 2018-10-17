Prince Harry gets beard rubbed on royal tour
Prince Harry received a hands-on welcome from a five-year-old boy who took a shine to his beard during a visit to the city of Dubbo in New South Wales.

Luke Vincent got a hug from both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue their 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand.

  • 17 Oct 2018