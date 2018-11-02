Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disabled man drags himself through airport using his hands
Paraplegic athlete Justin Levene arrived at London Luton airport but his wheelchair was left behind by the airline.
Staff offered him a chair which he couldn't push himself, so he decided to pull himself through the airport on the floor using his hands.
His progress was filmed by friends.
Mr Levene is now calling on all airports to provide appropriate equipment for people with disabilities.
02 Nov 2018
