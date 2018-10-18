'Facebook baby ads taunted me after stillbirth'

Video

Facebook has apologised to a mum whose baby was stillborn after she continued to receive parent-related adverts despite triggering the settings to hide them.

Anna England-Kerr wrote an open letter to the social media giant - asking them to stop bombarding her.

“Your ads were unintentionally taunting me with reminders of what I’d lost,” it read.

Facebook said it was caused by a bug in the system that has now been fixed.

