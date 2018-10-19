Media player
Rowley: 'Don't give extremists like Anjem Choudary air time'
Former Met Police Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley, says giving extremists "air time... plays to to what extremists are looking for".
The former head of counter-terrorism policing told Today that media and technology companies need to stop giving publicity to radicals like Anjem Choudary, who has been released from prison today.
19 Oct 2018
