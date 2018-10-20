How dangerous is Anjem Choudary?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anjem Choudary: How dangerous is he?
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison.
The cleric was sentenced in 2016 to five-and-a-half years behind bars for inviting support of the Islamic State group. He served half that sentence.
Choudary once headed up the al-Muhajiroun network – a leading extremist group which was banned under terrorism laws.
So how dangerous is he?
- Read more: Radical preacher Anjem Choudary released
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window