How dangerous is Anjem Choudary?
Radical preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison.

The cleric was sentenced in 2016 to five-and-a-half years behind bars for inviting support of the Islamic State group. He served half that sentence.

Choudary once headed up the al-Muhajiroun network – a leading extremist group which was banned under terrorism laws.

So how dangerous is he?

  • 20 Oct 2018
