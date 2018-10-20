'Brexit has turned into a fiasco'

Media player
People's Vote march: Protesters call for referendum on deal
Organisers say more than 600,000 protesters seeking a referendum on the final Brexit deal have attended a rally in London
Young voters led the People's Vote march to London's Parliament Square, which supporters say was the biggest demonstration of its kind.
20 Oct 2018
