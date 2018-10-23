London's teenage mental health crisis
Reece Burrowes struggled with symptoms of depression before taking his own life aged 17.

His parents Tracey and Simon tell us what it's like to have lost their only son and why so many teenagers in London have mental health problems.

Click here for information and support if you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues.

