Quadruple amputee in mountain challenge

Video

Alex Lewis was diagnosed with a Strep A infection in 2013 which developed into blood poisoning.

It led to the loss of all his limbs and the infection ravaged his face.

But he is now hoping to climb one of Africa's tallest mountains, Ras Dashen in Ethiopia.

