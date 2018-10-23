Quadruple amputee in mountain challenge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Quadruple amputee to climb mountain in Ethiopia
Alex Lewis was diagnosed with a Strep A infection in 2013 which developed into blood poisoning.
It led to the loss of all his limbs and the infection ravaged his face.
But he is now hoping to climb one of Africa's tallest mountains, Ras Dashen in Ethiopia.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window