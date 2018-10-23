Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He was watching porn, on his phone, on the bus'
A committee of MPs says the government is failing to address the problem of sexual harassment in public places.
Among the recommendations made by the Commons' Women and Equalities Committee is a ban on viewing pornography on public transport.
BBC reporter Siobhann Tighe describes to Radio 4's World at One that she felt 'grubby' after sitting next to a man who was watching 'lurid pictures' of pornography on his phone, on the bus.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window