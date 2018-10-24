Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Schwimmer: 'I didn't steal beer' from Blackpool shop
The search for a Ross Geller "lookalike" thief must go on after the real star posted a tongue-in-cheek parody video.
A UK police force shared the CCTV still of the man, dubbed the "spitting image" of Friends actor David Schwimmer, clutching a crate of beer.
On Wednesday, Schwimmer responded to jokes posted on Blackpool Police's Facebook post with the video, which shows him furtively walking through a shop clutching cans of beer.
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window