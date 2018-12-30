Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
STEM: 'You can't be what you can't see'
Women in Science, technology, engineering and maths are still a minority and often misrepresented.
In London, a group of STEM professionals have come together to raise awareness of Women in STEM online.
Here they share some top tips on how to get ahead in the field.
-
30 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window