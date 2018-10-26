Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HS2 construction: Moving the remains of 40,000 people
Work has begun to move more than 40,000 skeletons to make way for HS2 construction.
HS2 said it was working with the Church of England to select a site where the skeletons will be reburied.
The high-speed rail line between London and Birmingham is set to cost £55.7bn.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window