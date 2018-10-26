Philip Green: The man behind the scandals
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Monaco, models and money... who is retail mogul Sir Philip Green?

The retail billionaire has been named in Parliament as the leading businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual and racial harassment. But he's no stranger to controversy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Oct 2018