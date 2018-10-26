Video

It was "wrong" to name Sir Philip Green as the man who prevented a newspaper publishing allegations of sexual and racial harassment, a former lord chief justice has said.

Lord Judge said whatever people's views on Sir Philip, "every citizen has the right to go to an independent court".

Lord Hain identified the retail tycoon on Thursday using parliamentary privilege, which protects MPs and peers from being prosecuted for libel over statements made in the Commons or Lords.

Sir Philip says he "categorically and wholly" denies the allegations.