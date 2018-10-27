Media player
Prince Harry: 'Asking for help is courageous'
Prince Harry has referenced his own struggles following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a speech at the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Praising the competitors at the closing ceremony, he said they had shown everyone it is OK to ask for help.
He said: "I've been there, you've been there, and we now need to reach out to those who can never even imagine themselves in that place."
27 Oct 2018
