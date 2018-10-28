'It's horrible, horrible, horrible'
Leicester City: Fans react to helicopter crash

Leicester City supporters react to news of the crash involving the club owner's helicopter.

The incident happened in the stadium's car park after a Premier League match on Saturday evening.

It is not known if the club's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was in the helicopter at the time.

