'He made us champions, so he's a champion'

Leicester City FC have confirmed that their owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, died when his helicopter crashed outside the stadium.

The Thai billionaire, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed on Saturday evening.

Stunned Foxes fans have been gathering to pay tribute at the club's ground, where thousands of bouquets and scarves have been left.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha took over Leicester City in 2010 and saw the club pull off their incredible Premier League title victory in 2016.