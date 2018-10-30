Zombie flash mob perform Thriller
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zombie flash mob perform Thriller

A zombie flash mob turned a street into a dance floor when the recreated parts of Michael Jackson's famous Thriller dance.

Dozens of dancers took part in the performance in Sheffield, after it was organised by Kate West to celebrate her 50th birthday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Oct 2018