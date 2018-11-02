Armed police at Sony HQ in London
Two stabbed at Sony HQ in Kensington, London.

Two people have been stabbed during an "incident" at Sony Music's headquarters in central London.

Firearms officers and paramedics were called to the building in Derry Street, Kensington at about 11:00 GMT. An arrest was later made.

