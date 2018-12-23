Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holiday travel: Are you packing correctly?
With cabin bags getting smaller and frequent changes to airline policies, travel blogger Julie Falconer shares her expert packing advice to help you on your travels.
Produced by Aisha Doherty, Lorna Acquah and Andrew Humphrey
-
23 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window