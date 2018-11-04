Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eyewitness at Woking fairground: 'It looked so dangerous'
Dad, Carl Baccus, says he refused to allow his children to play on an inflatable slide at Woking Park.
Eight children were injured after falling from the attraction on Saturday evening.
He told the BBC that the slide looked dangerous and his parental instincts kicked in.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window