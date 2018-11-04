Banks: My Leave.EU donations 'UK generated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arron Banks: My leave donations were 'UK generated'

Pro-Brexit businessman, Arron Banks, has told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that all the money he provided for campaigns for Brexit ahead of the referendum was generated from his own businesses in the UK.

The National Crime Agency has launched a criminal investigation into claims that millions of pounds came from sources which are not permitted under electoral law.

  • 04 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Banks: ‘Brexit funds from own wealth’