Using drill music to dream big
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The charity using drill music to help young people dream big

Jason, 14, attends United Borders, a charity that helps him get away from violence on the streets and into the music studio.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for An

  • 05 Nov 2018