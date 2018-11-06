Living as an ex-Muslim

Media player
Video
Converting from Islam to Christianity: One man's story
One man's experience of how changing religion affected his life and his relationship with his family.
'J' spoke to the BBC anonymously about his experience of leaving Islam for Christianity.
06 Nov 2018
