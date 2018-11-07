Ex-employee 'tormented' by Sir Philip Green
Auna Irvine, a former Topshop manager, alleges that Sir Philip Green sexually harassed her.

She says he would 'torment' her, touching her inappropriately and talking about her boobs and ass.

