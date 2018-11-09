'We're the triple cripples'

Video

Vloggers the 'Triple Cripples' are fighting discrimination and trying to "take back" the word "cripple".

Nigerian Olajumoke 'Jay' Abdullahi has polio and Kym Oliver has multiple sclerosis, they say they are discriminated against because they are black women with disabilities.

Kym told BBC Minute people say to her she's "just come to the country to abuse the system".