Why I want to become the UK's next black stuntwoman
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inspiring the next generation of black stuntwomen

Aspiring stuntwoman Shaina West has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to inspire a new generation of black women to pursue a career in action films.

There are currently 397 people on the British Stunt Register - only two are black women.

Shaina is hoping to change that through her superhero alter ego: The Samurider.

Listen to Shaina's special report: 'Why is the stunt world so white?'

  • 10 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Why we're fighting misogynoir