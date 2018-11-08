Luton wheelchairs: 'I'm delighted'
Luton airport wheelchairs: Athlete Justin Levene 'delighted' at decision

Paraplegic athlete Justin Levene speaks to the BBC following Luton Airport's recent decision to introduce 10 self-propelled wheelchairs.

Mr Levene has dropped legal action against the airport after an incident where his wheelchair was left behind by an airline.

Previously released footage shows the passenger dragging himself through the airport after refusing the replacement option offered by staff.

