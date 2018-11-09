'We're black, we're women and we're disabled'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're black, we're women and we're disabled'

Vloggers the Triple Cripples are exposing discrimination and trying to take back the word "cripple".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Nov 2018