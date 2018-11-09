Pay discrimination 'embedded'

Video

Saturday 10 November marks Equal Pay Day in the UK.

After this date women are effectively working for free until the end of the year because of the gender pay gap.

Carrie Gracie, who quit as the BBC's China editor in protest over being paid less than her male peers, has funded a new service to help women in low paid jobs access the help they need to fight pay discrimination.

