'I want to be a superhero'

Inspiring the next generation of black stuntwomen
Aspiring stuntwoman Shaina West has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to inspire a new generation of black women to pursue a career in action films.
There are currently 397 people on the British Stunt Register - only two are black women.
Shaina is hoping to change that through her superhero alter ego: The Samurider.
10 Nov 2018
