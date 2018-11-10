The teenager and the tank

Video

Sixteen-year-old Georgie Shaw has had the chance to experience what her great-great-uncle went through during the First World War.

WW1 tank commander Cecil Sewell was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery in trying to help stranded colleagues at Fremincourt in France in August 1918.

Georgie took a ride in a replica Mark IV tank at Bovington Tank Museum in Dorset to see for herself how noisy, dark and terrifying life in the early tanks could be.

