'Don't give up', Grenfell dad told in 999 call

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower inquiry: Trapped dad told 'don't give up'
A father who was trapped in Grenfell Tower with his family was told he was brave and "don't give up" by a 999 call operator.
The audio recording of a 999 call made by Marcio Gomes, who lived with his family on the 21st floor, has been played to the public inquiry into the fire.
Mr Gomes can be heard telling his daughters to "keep going".
The family - made of up Mr Gomes, his pregnant wife Andreia and their two daughters - survived the blaze but the couple's unborn son, Logan, was stillborn in hospital.
Warning: this recording includes audio that may cause distress.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window