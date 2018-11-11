Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World War One remembered: BBC coverage
David Dimbleby, Dan Snow and Tina Daheley present live coverage of the service of remembrance from the Cenotaph, attended by members of the royal family and thousands of veterans.
The programme includes coverage of the two-minute silence, the Royal British Legion's march past, and a procession of 10,000 members of the public in tribute to the soldiers who died in World War One.
This programme is only available to viewers in the UK
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window