World War One remembered: BBC coverage

Video

David Dimbleby, Dan Snow and Tina Daheley present live coverage of the service of remembrance from the Cenotaph, attended by members of the royal family and thousands of veterans.

The programme includes coverage of the two-minute silence, the Royal British Legion's march past, and a procession of 10,000 members of the public in tribute to the soldiers who died in World War One.

This programme is only available to viewers in the UK