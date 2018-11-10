Media player
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry lays wreath at England rugby Test
The Duke of Sussex laid a wreath at Twickenham on Saturday, before England's rugby Test against New Zealand.
Heavy rain poured as Prince Harry laid the wreath at the stadium before the Last Post was played and spectators observed a minute's silence.
The duke also met descendants of two former England captains - who were among 27 England and 13 New Zealand players who died in World War One.
It comes as the world prepares to commemorate 100 years since the end of the war on Remembrance Sunday on 11 November.
10 Nov 2018
