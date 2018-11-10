Leicester City fans march for owner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leicester City fans march in honour of owner
Thousands of Leicester City fans have been taking part in a memorial walk in honour of those killed in a helicopter crash outside their stadium.
Club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among the five people who lost their lives.
The supporters marched to the King Power Stadium, ahead of the game against Burnley.
-
10 Nov 2018
