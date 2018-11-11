Hats off at Festival of Remembrance

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: Military personnel remove hats at Festival of Remembrance
Members of the Armed Forces taking part in the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall have removed their hats while cheering the Queen.
She was joined by several senior royals including the duke and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.
The gesture was carried out minutes after the Last Post was played on the eve of Armistice Day.
Poppies fell from the ceiling of the iconic venue covering the military personnel stood in the middle of the hall.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-46168114/armistice-day-military-personnel-remove-hats-at-festival-of-remembranceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window