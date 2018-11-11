Media player
Armistice Day: Silence at the Cenotaph and tributes on beaches
Members of the Royal family, politicians, veterans and the public have come together to commemorate 100 years since Armistice Day.
A two-minute silence was held to commemorate the end of World War One, as Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London.
The day's events started with pipers across Britain playing the Scottish lament "Battle's O'er".
Portraits of casualties of the war have been drawn on beaches around the country, to wash away as the tide comes in.
11 Nov 2018
