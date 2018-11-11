Silence at the Cenotaph and tributes on beaches
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Silence at the Cenotaph and tributes on beaches

People have come together to commemorate 100 years since Armistice Day, with a two minute silence and portraits of casualties of the war drawn on beaches around the country.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Nov 2018