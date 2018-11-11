Timelapse: Wilfred Owen's face drawn in sand

Media player
Armistice Day: Wilfred Owen's face etched in sand in Folkestone
A portrait of poet and soldier Wilfred Owen, who was killed in action in 1918, has been drawn in the sand in Folkestone.
As the tide turned, the sea washed the image away.
The event was part of a tribute - Pages of the Sea - by film director Danny Boyle, to the fallen soldiers of World War One.
11 Nov 2018
