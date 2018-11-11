Beach images honour World War One soldiers

Media player
Beach images across the UK honour World War One soldiers
Giant portraits of soldiers who died in World War One have been etched across UK beaches to mark 100 years since the conflict ended.
Volunteers were given stencils and rakes to create the large-scale images.
The faces were later washed away by the incoming tide.
Pages of the Sea was conceived by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.
