Remembrance Day: Royals pay respects at Westminster Abbey service
The Queen and senior royals have attended Westminster Abbey for a remembrance service to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.
Flowers were laid at the grave of the Unknown Warrior and Prince Charles read from the Gospel of St John (15:9-15).
It was one of many remembrance services around the UK and world to commemorate 100 years since Armistice Day.
Prime Minister Theresa May also gave a Bible reading, while actress Sophie Okonedo and actors John Simm and Simon Beale read passages.
11 Nov 2018
