'Like synchronised swimming without water'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drill dance from the 1800s

Students at a school in Hertfordshire are carrying on a dance tradition dating back centuries.

The School Drill dance has been performed at the Royal Masonic School for Girls, in Rickmansworth, since the 1800s.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Nov 2018