Article 50 'could be extended'
The former diplomat who wrote Article 50 says the UK could extend the date for its departure from the European Union.
Crossbencher Lord Kerr told Radio 4's World at One programme he thought the other 27 EU countries would all "agree by return of post" for the UK to extend the 29 March Brexit day deadline to allow other options to be explored.
12 Nov 2018
