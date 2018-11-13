Media player
When Michelle Obama hugged the Queen
Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she was not aware of "royal protocol" when she placed her arm around the Queen in 2009.
In her memoir, Becoming, Mrs Obama said they had just agreed a long day wearing heels had left them with sore feet.
We were just "two tired ladies oppressed by our shoes", she added.
At the time, Mrs Obama's embrace was described by one commentator as "extraordinary", but as she put it: "I did what's instinctive to me any time I feel connected to a new person."
