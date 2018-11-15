Media player
Brexit: What do Brummies make of May's plan?
Theresa May's draft Brexit withdrawal plan has been meet with resignations and a talk of a no-confidence vote.
But what do the people of Birmingham make of it? The city voted to leave the EU, by a whisker - 50.4% of England's second city backed Brexit.
15 Nov 2018
