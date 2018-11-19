'Older people have a more informed vote'

Video

Love Island's Zara McDermott and Magid Magid, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, have differing opinions on Brexit.

So the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has brought them together for lunch.

They discuss whether 16 and 17 is too young to be given a vote.

