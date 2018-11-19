'Do you think I'd make a good politician?'
Video

Love Island's Zara McDermott and Magid Magid, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, have differing opinions on Brexit.

So the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has brought them together for lunch.

How did they get on?

  • 19 Nov 2018