Prince Harry: 'With testing, we can end HIV'
Prince Harry has made a plea for HIV testing to be seen as the norm, to bring an end to the virus within a generation.
The Duke of Sussex was speaking out to promote this year's National HIV Testing Week.
17 Nov 2018
