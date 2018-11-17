'We can bring an end to HIV'
Prince Harry: 'With testing, we can end HIV'

Prince Harry has made a plea for HIV testing to be seen as the norm, to bring an end to the virus within a generation.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking out to promote this year's National HIV Testing Week.

  • 17 Nov 2018
